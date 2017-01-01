Jeff Vorva's Extra Point: We can't have do-overs, can we?

Photo by Melissa Tamez

St. Laurence defensive back Donte Bronson (15) stops St. Rita receiver Mick Doyle from getting at first down during St. Rita’s 24-19 win on Friday in Burbank.

All 10 high school football teams in the Regional/Reporter area played over the weekend – Week 4 of the Illinois High School Association season.

Speaking of, four, it was heartbreak city for four of those teams.

I know there are no do-overs allowed, as but if those four teams – St. Laurence, Brother Rice, Richards and Evergreen Park – had another chance at their opponents…

OK, let’s just have fourth-quarter do-overs, OK?

Naaah, I know it’s not going to happen.

But it’s rare that 40 percent of our teams lose heartbreakers like that. For some, it could affect playoff consideration down the line. Here is a quick look at the heartaches:

--Richards, one of the best teams in the South Suburban Conference Blue, had a lead on South Suburban Red power Lemont late in the game in Lemont.

But Martin Mathias found Austin Nagel (how the heck many great Nagels have gone through Lemont and when is it going to stop?) for a touchdown with 1:12 left in the game to give the hosts a 15-10 win.

Richards is 2-2 and is used to being in this position. The Bulldogs play a tough non-conference schedule and have seen 2-2 records before. Odds are good they can run the table for a 7-2 mark. Or if they stumble a little, they can make a playoff-eligible 6-3 record.

--St. Laurence had a 13-10 lead over St. Rita heading into the fourth quarter, but St. Rita scored early in the period and with two minutes, 25 seconds left, the Mustangs scored a back-breaking touchdown to go ahead 24-13 in Burbank.

If the Vikings could have recorded a stop or picked up a turnover in that drive, the explosive offense could have done its thing in the waning minutes. As it turns out, the offensive did put a scoring drive and trailed 24-19 with 1:09 left.

It’s probably not going to hurt the Vikings’ playoff chances because they can still win their Chicago Catholic League White Division, but it could cost them in the seeding.

--Brother Rice couldn’t afford to go 1-3 but when Montini quarterback Nick Orlando ran in a touchdown and threw a pass for a two-point conversion with :33.8 left in the game, the Crusaders fell to that mark.

Four of the Crusaders’ next five opponents are Providence Catholic, Mt. Carmel, St. Rita and Loyola.

To me, this is uh-oh time for the Crusaders, which trailed 21-10 at halftime and roared back to take a 28-21 lead before Montini’s final drive.

--Evergreen Park lost the heartbreaker of all four heartbreakers when Argo quarterback David Manns scored on a sneak with :15 left to give the Argonauts a 21-20 victory over the Mustangs.

EP’s record is at 2-2 and is not out of playoff contention, but with some strong teams such as Richards, Shepard and Reavis on the schedule, this loss could loom large in October.

Are you sure we can’t have some do-overs?

IHSA crazy game of the week

During Week 1 of the season, Naperville North trailed 42-0 and came back for a 53-49 victory over host Edwardsville and I’m thinking that there will not be a game that crazy for a long time.

A long time is not as long as it used to be.

Week 4 saw Peoria Notre Dame high school lead 35-8 after one quarter over host Peoria High School and led by as much as 34 before Peoria made a comeback.

The final score was Peoria 82, Notre Dame 80. In overtime.

“Honestly, both sides probably deserved to lose,” ND coach Sean Gillen told the Peoria Journal-Star, whose poor sportswriter, Dave Eminian, probably took longer to type in the box score than write the game story.

The marathon set a record for most points in and IHSA game when both teams score. Last year, Deer Creek-Mackinaw beat Chicago Hope Academy 91-70 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Chicago Hope, by the way, is visiting St. Laurence on Friday.