High school season just started and history is made

Supplied photo

Golfer Maddy Misicka became the first female to participate in an IHSA event for St. Laurence.

The new high school sports season is in its infant stages and there is already some history for the area to brag about.

The first came on Thursday when St. Laurence’s Maddy Misicka became the first female in the 56-year history of the former all-boys school to participate in an Illinois High School Association event when she shot a 93 at the St. Laurence Invitational at Lincoln Oaks Golf Course in Crete.

The senior from Burbank is a former Queen of Peace student who made it to sectional play last season.

Several other fall sports open play Monday and on Tuesday, Mother McAuley’s volleyball team will honor some history of its own.

The school will host the raising of the IHSA Class 4A state and national championship volleyball banners at 6 p.m. in the school’s gym (3737 W. 99th St., Chicago). The team won its 15th state title last year and was recognized by three organizations for winning the national championship.

Also, senior Charley Niego will be honored for winning the Gatorade Player of the Year while Jen DeJarld will be recognized for a national coach of the year honor.

The ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity matches against Joliet Catholic Academy.

Guest Jim Cornelison will sing the “Star Spangled Banner’’ during the program. There will also be a performances by the McAuley a cappella choir and members of the Brother Rice/Mother McAuley marching band.