The three athletes who were honored as the top area wrestler and basketball players – Sandburg’s Patrick Brucki, Brother Rice’s Josh Niego and Queen of Peace’s Kara Shimko -- enjoyed outstanding seasons in 2016-17.

But they were not alone.

Many other area players had strong seasons and the Regional/Reporter is listing those who made all-conference teams in basketball and qualified for the Illinois High School Association state wrestling tournament:

Boys basketball

In the South Suburban Red Conference, champion Evergreen Park had three players on the all-conference squad -- Mike Drynan, Kyree Hannah and Christian Cotton. Richards had Jaylan Catledge and Arrin Westbrook make the squad. Oak Lawn was represented by Rashad Johnson and Adem Osmani. Shepard’s Chris Harrison and Marquel Porter were also selected.

In the Chicago Catholic League, Josh Niego, Mike Shepski and Jack O’Connor of Brother Rice were named along with St. Laurence’s Zion Fortune and Justin Wierzgac.

In the SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue, Stagg’s John Contant and Tom Kazanecki were selected to the all-conference team along with Sandburg’s Jake Pygon.

In the East Suburban Catholic Conference, Maurice Commander, Morgan Taylor and Justin Brown were named to the team while Commander was named player of the year.

In the Metro Suburban, Malik Parker was named player of the year for the second straight season while Jack Ellison, Jeff Mayberry and Josh Decker also made the all-conference team. Frank Johnson was named honorable mention.

Girls Basketball

In the South Suburban Red, Evergreen Park’s Kacey Gardner, DeAnna Stewart and Samariah Jones-Tinsley made the all-conference squad along with Oak Lawn’s Danielle Quigley and Madelyn McGrath, Richards’ Hallie Idowu and Shepard’s Cassidy McCarthy.

In the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference, Mother McAuley’s Tara O’Malley, Grace Hynes and Vanessa Gavin were all conference along with Queen of Peace’s Kara Shimko, Jovanna Martinucci, Ashley Lynch and Shannon Wilbourne.

In the East Suburban Catholic Conference, Marist’s ESCC Claire Austin, Ally Corcoran and Julia Ruzevich made the team and Ruzevich was named conference MVP. In the Southwest Suburban Conference Blue, Sandburg’s Kennedy Sabutis and Stagg’s Nicole Vacha made the team.

In the Metro Suburban, Chicago Christian’s Janay Turner and Lexi VanRyn were honored.

Wrestling

Sandburg’s Pat Nolan (120 pounds), Patrick Brucki (195), Cole Bateman (220) and Malik Scates (285) qualified for state in Class 3A.

Also qualifying were Stagg’s Domenec Zaccone (113) and Noah Price (132) and Marist’s Jacob Dado (120) and Diata Drayton (220).

In Class 2A, Brother Rice’s Hassan Johnson (120), Angel Granado (126), Rahman Johnson (145), Dominick Murphy (152), Paul Gilva (160), Jake Hutchinson (170), Scott Sierzega (220) and Myles Ruffin (285) made it to state along with Richards’ Basil Muhammad (113) and Anthony Quinn (195).