Plenty of area athletes earn honors in football and volleyball

Brother Rice’s Ricky Smalling and Mother McAuley’s Charley Niego have been named the Reporter/Regional Players of the Year in football and volleyball respectively.

But the talent pool of local football and volleyball players goes much deeper than that.

Here is a look at area standouts who have been honored by their conferences for their outstanding play in the fall:

Football

Chicago Catholic League Blue

Brother Rice’s Dino Borrelli, Xazavian Valladay, Smalling, Brandon Houston, Brian Gannon, Aarion Lacy and Brian Olson made the all-conference team.

Smalling was named the Most Outstanding Player on offense in the league.

Chicago Catholic League White

St. Laurence’s Chris Negrete, Levy Hamer, Fayezon Smart, Alec Freeman, Doug Kosch, Brett Ladewig, Brett Bittner and David Lox made the all-conference team.

East Suburban Catholic Conference

Conference champion Marist had 11 players represented on the all-conference squad.

On defense, Micah Awordian, Matt Finn, Bobby Gorman, Mike Lawler, Gavin McCabe, Elijah Teague and Robert Topps made it for the RedHawks.

On offense, Delonte Herrell Bill Kudak and Tom O’Mara were named and on special teams, kicker Tom Gillen picked up the honor.

Awordian was named the league MVP, Teague was the most valuable defensive player, O’Mara was named most valuable offensive lineman, McCabe was named co-most valuable defensive lineman and Pat Dunne won the Dave Mattio Coach of the Year honor.

Metro Suburban Red

Chicago Christian’s Josh Hill, Jake Iwema, Henry Light and Matt McCarthy picked up all-conference honors.

Iwema was named the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

South Suburban Red

Richards, which won the league title, placed several players on the team including Player of the Year Anthony Quinn.

Others on the team were Pat Doyle, Sebastian Castro, Joe Carpenter, Nathan Gimza, Jack Moran, Damon Olejniczak, Jack Moran, Danny Tobin, Noah Petrusevski, Torrey Nalls and Derek Flowers.

Shepard was represented by Joe Monahan, Dante Onsurez, Demetrius Harrison, Jamir Dunbar, Martice Thomas and Jack Carberry.

Oak Lawn’s Lewis Radosevich, Kyle McNamara and Jabari Clark made the team.

Evergreen Park’s Dan Kunes, Brendon Ford, CJ Brown and Joe Traversa were named to the team.

Oak Lawn’s Adane Lonaati and Derek Gonsch were named honorable mention along with Shepard’s Justin McClendon.

SouthWest Suburban Conference

Sandburg all-conference selections were Patrick Brucki, Colin Dominski, Jamie Marines, Michael Murphy, Jamare Parker and Chris Toth.

Stagg’s Mike Jennings, Joe Mullan and Tyler Winkelmann also made the squad.

Volleyball

East Suburban Catholic Conference

Marist’s Meg Krasowski, Molly Murrihy and Savannah Thompson made the all-conference team.

Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Blue

Conference champion Queen of Peace’s Haley Doyle and Maddie Fogarty made the team and Fogarty was named Player of the Year.

Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red

Conference champ Mother McAuley was well represented as Katie O’Connell, Niego, Emma Reilly, Abby O’Brien, Ashley Maher and Mary Kate Boland made the squad. O’Connell was named the conference’s Player of the Year.

Metro Suburban Conference

Chicago Christian’s Abby Joritz, Alyssa Van Kuiken and Julia Conrad made the all-conference team.

South Suburban Red

Oak Lawn’s Alli Yacko, Camryn Landingham, Amanda Bulow, Taylor Bylow and Alexa Lopez made the team along with Richards’ Lisa Costa, Abbi Fletcher, Sara Murczek and Amber Ryan

Shepard’s Sarah Kiwan, Grace Elliot and Nicole Connors joined Evergreen Park’s Claire Quigley on the first team.

Richards’ Lauren Birmingham was named to the special mention list.

Yacko was named Player of the Year.

SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue

Sandburg’s Maureen Imrie, Anna Jonynas and Rachel Krasowski made the team.

Stagg’s Maddie Duffner, Alyssa Migler were also honored.