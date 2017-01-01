Getting rid of clutter and making life decisions in new year

My 2017 is starting off clean!

I’ve spent the previous two weeks hauling donations to various charitable organizations. A huge bin of books went to the Evergreen Park Public Library. A trunk full of household items went to the Thrift Store on 91st and Western, and two carloads of toys went to the Salvation Army on 87th and Cicero. Yes, I’m aware of several charities that would’ve scooped these donations right from my doorstep, but I had zero desire to schedule a pickup, I wanted everything gone -- straightaway!

I’ve since found myself migrating about my house, admiring its tidiness. “Thank you Lord for my home!” I’ve repeatedly whispered that in prayer accompanied by deep inhalations of the refreshing fragrance coupled with having a clean house. I didn’t just get rid of stuff, I emptied every drawer, cabinet, tote, and bin; only choosing to put back what I’d take ‘if’ I were hypothetically going to move. That was the only way I could rationalize whether I truly wanted to keep what I kept.

I’d ask myself, “Claudia, if you were moving into your dream house, would you take this?” I only wanted to retain items that were useful and needed regardless of their value. The things that weren’t being used had become clutter, mounting in areas I found myself too busy to address, until now.

“Enough is enough!” I told myself. “It’s ALL got to go!”

I’m not limiting this purging to household items. I’m looking to shed those extra holiday pounds I’ve packed on as well. So, I went back to Weight Watchers. I’m a lifetime member, but I haven’t been in eons. To qualify as a lifetime member, you must hit your goal weight and maintain it by weighing no more than two pounds over that goal for six weeks. At the end of that maintenance period you become a lifetime member. I only want to lose 10 pounds and guess what? Weight Watchers has a special through Jan. 16 where if you lose 10 pounds within your first two months, those two months are free! It’s a double reward. Lose the weight within a reasonable period of time and you don’t have to pay. That’s a no brainer!

I exercise regularly and it’s given me a false sense of security. I haven’t been monitoring my food choices. My school of thought has been, “I exercise so I can eat/drink whatever I want.” I’ve been so naïve. When I learned a 12-ounce can of soda was equivalent to a Weight Watchers entree I was bewildered. My workouts could’ve been far more effective had I not been self-sabotaging with poor choices.

Unfortunately, there’s more than fat to trim from my life. There are relationships I’m cutting loose. The dream killers are being eliminated. I find it exhaustive trying to maintain interactions with people who lack any ambition to move beyond the status quo. I’m sure some of you have a person in mind that lacks initiative to improve their own life, so they despise you for the progression you’re experiencing in yours.

Out. Out. OUT!

It doesn’t even need to be stated, no argument or confrontation necessary. Just make yourself less and less available until the communication and relationship has dissipated. We’ll have a better chance of reconvening with these people in a different life season if we recognize when a hibernation period is warranted.

I’ve found clearing the clutter in my life brings about new opportunities, fresh ideas and creativity. I desire to be my best self so that I can be a better wife, mother and citizen in my community. I dare not diminish my successes of 2016. There was much to be grateful for. Yet, there were also areas noted “room for improvement.” Let the dawn of a new day cast a ray of light on the areas you need to declutter. Don’t allow any area of your life to remain in disarray. Join me and confess your life clean in 2017!

Claudia Parker is an author, photographer and a reporter. Her columns appear every second and fourth Thursday of each month. She can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .