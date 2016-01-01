It's only fitting for the weather to play tricks at the end of a strange year

It is hard to sum up a year in a few words. That is especially true for 2016, which seemed to have a little bit of everything. Trying to recall specific moments during the last 12 months can be difficult.

That all occurred to me when I went out for an early afternoon jog on Monday, a rare day off. I noticed a woman equipped with a blower gathering up leaves. As I passed by, I just had to shake my head. This is Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. A few days ago the temperatures were below zero. Snow was still on the ground on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

And here is a woman piling up leaves on her front lawn. That seemed to best explain the year of 2016. It was the year of the unexpected and unusual occurrences. It definitely was chaotic.

Yes, the year was dominated by bloodshed and the fall of Aleppo in Syria. Donald Trump defeats Hillary Clinton. The Chicago Cubs are World Series champions. That probably deserves repeating. Yes, the Cubs have cast aside 108 years of frustration. That also means no more goats, black cats or Steve Bartman.

It has been a tough year for rock stars. The year began with the passing of David Bowie, Glenn Frey and later, Prince. Keith Emerson, from Emerson, Lake and Palmer, also died. And just recently, Greg Lake, again from Emerson, Lake and Palmer, also died. Leon Russell also passed away. George Michael died on Christmas Day.

And in the case of Britney Spears, to paraphrase Mark Twain, her reported death was greatly exaggerated. This is another case where too many people are getting their news exclusively from the internet. The hoax spread and a lot of people fell for it. The pop star is indeed alive and well.

With all this breaking news surrounding us (and, apparently, fake news), we all have some moments we remember during a hectic year. On a personal note, I kept busy during the summer by attending two weddings. That was followed by three more weddings this fall. Despite all the chaos this year, people still found time for romance. I guess love conquers all.

We have already touched on the weather. Last winter was one of the mildest in Chicago history. The most snow we had fall at one time last year actually dates back to 2015. We had six inches of snow fall on the ground before Thanksgiving. It quickly melted and was followed by a mild December, followed by a mostly mild January to begin the year.

Of course, spring comes around and the temperatures averaged around 40 degrees. Chicago allegedly has springs but in name only. I guess after living here my whole life I have grown accustomed to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s most of March and even in April. I finally got smart and hardly attend any baseball games until June. The calendar may indicate spring, but for most of us that means temps in the 40s. That qualifies for one of our springs.

But in another twist in an upside-down year, temperatures were in the 70s and even in the 80s as late as October. When the Cubs played the Indians in the World Series, players were actually perspiring in October at Wrigley Field. That mild weather even continued in Cleveland where the Cubs made history. Maybe it had something to do with temperatures in the 70s at night (along with a brief rain delay that may have been just what was needed for a championship).

In terms of weather for 2017, I don’t want to make any predictions. It snowed the first three weekends of December, followed by sub-zero temperatures. I have heard the temperatures will be mild in January. Hey, but who knows?

And that brings me back to that jog on Monday. I was near the end and noticed the same woman bringing out her garbage and a container full of leaves. I considered mentioning to her that the village no longer picks up leaves and branches during the winter months.

But I resisted. Since this has been an unpredictable year, maybe those leaves will get picked up after all.

Joe Boyle is the editor of The Reporter.