Palos Hills man charged with murder of manager from Oak Lawn

A Palos Hills man apparently disgruntled over being let go from his job in July was charged with first-degree murder Saturday in the shooting death of a manager Friday morning at a machining company in Bridgeview. Charges were approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for Howard Strepek, 56, of the 10700 block of Meadow Lane in Palos Hills. He was denied bail during a bond hearing Sunday at the Bridgeview Courthouse. Bridgeview police spokesman Ray Hanania issued a news release that stated about 5:35 a.m. Friday, Bridgeview police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 8500 block of Thomas Avenue in Bridgeview. According to the release, Bridgeview police found Jerzy “Jerry” Milewski, 55, of the 6600 block of 92nd Street in Oak Lawn, in the parking lot of Gerhard Designing & Manufacturing at 8540 S. Thomas Ave. He had been shot multiple times. The company was founded in 1977 and provides precision machining services in the canning, automotive and electronics industries, according to its website. Bridgeview police said Strepek was waiting for Milewski to show up at work. Police said that when Milewski arrived, Strepek approached him and fired several bullets into him before fleeing. Milewski was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. Police were informed of a possible suspect and officers processing and guarding the crime scene saw a man matching the description of the shooter drive by on a bicycle. Officers detained the man and he turned out to be Strepek. Police said a handgun was found in his possession. He was taken into custody without incident. Strepek’s next scheduled court date was Tuesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse. Visitation for Milewski will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 19) at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home in Justice. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady Mother of the Church Polish Mission in Willow Springs. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice. Survivors include his wife, Wieslawa; a sister, Danuta Witkiewicz; two brothers, Kazimierz Milewski and Jan Milewski; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Milewski’s honor to his brother Jan in the fight to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.