Overflow crowd sees Palos Twp. meeting cancelled at last minute

Photo by Anthony Caciopo Sheila Sweeney, of Oak Lawn, holds aloft a sign outside Palos Township headquarters, 10802 S. Roberts Road, in Palos Hills. Sweeney and approximately 100 other people rallied there as part of continuing effort to force the resignation of Sharon Brannigan, a township trustee who posted comments on social media about Middle Eastern people that many found offensive. The monthly township officials' meeting was cancelled moments before it was due to begin because of the inability of the meeting space to accommodate the number of people who wanted to attend.

An overflow crowd of activists and concerned citizens broke into cheers at the Palos Township monthly meeting of board members Monday when the meeting was cancelled moments before it was due to convene.

“This is a major victory to the people,” shouted Bassem Kawar, of the National Network for Arab American Communities, as he led the packed meeting room into a repeated series of calls and responses after hearing the official word of the meeting’s cancellation.

“We’re going to continue to shut down every single meeting,” Kawar said.

Attendees were present to continue their pressure on Trustee Sharon Brannigan and the Palos Township Board following Brannigan’s now-deleted social media postings about Muslims and Middle Easterners, which many people have found offensive.

“Everywhere you turn, from Orland Park to Bridgeview, those numbers are increasing in leaps and bounds,” she wrote. “We are allowing these people whether they have peaceful intentions or not into our country without question.”

Her comments also included questions Muslim children enrolled in schools who she says lack proper documentation.

“What’s Palos doing? Why are all our schools filling with Middle Eastern students without proper documentation?”

In another now-deleted post, Brannigan expressed admiration for President Trump’s family during their visit to the Middle East in May.

“Watching President Trump and family this morning I am so proud that they represent us! Am particularly proud that our women are not wearing the headscarves. WE AMERICAN WOMEN ARE REPRESENTED WITH DIGNITY.”

Citing fire code and the Illinois Open Meetings Act, Township Supervisor Colleen G. Schumann stepped to the front of the room moments before the meeting was set to begin Monday evening. She called it off due to the inability of the room to accommodate all the people present.

“I asked to be notified to how many people would be coming,” said Schumann. “I never got that notification, so unfortunately this meeting is cancelled.”

Seating capacity of the room is 42. Approximately 100 people were present, most of whom had to stand outside the building.

The most recent monthly meeting, held July 10, was allowed to proceed despite a similar turnout of people.

The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11.

The location of a larger venue has not been determined.

“It will be posted on the door and on our website,” said Schumann as the noise level in the meeting room grew.

Another township representative present also mentioned notification will be posted “in the newspaper. We’re just trying to find a facility that will fit a lot of people,” he said.

Upon Schumann’s departure, Kawar said into a microphone “We’ll be back next month,” as some of the attendees questioned why Brannigan was not present.

“She couldn’t even show her face,” said an unidentified woman in the crowd.

“They (the board) knew we were coming back,” said Tammy Georgiou, of Palos Hills, who had stood up to shout after the meeting was cancelled. “They purposely did not prepare, because their plan was (to cancel the meeting).”

The evening began, like on July 10, with a rally in the parking lot an hour before the scheduled start of the meeting. Multiple speakers addressed the crowd and protestors stood along Roberts Road, holding signs aloft to grab the attention of motorists.

Diane Bruske, a Mokena resident and a member of Southwest Suburban Activists, was among the first to take the microphone.

“Private citizens have every right to publish racist and bigoted statements, and to enjoy membership with online anti-Muslim hate groups,” said Bruske. “Yet, as township trustee, Ms. Brannigan is charged with being a ‘citizen official’ to act in consideration of every resident of her town.”

Late last month, Brannigan stepped down from the Cook County Commission on Women’s Issues. County Board President Toni Preckwinkle had publically called on her to resign, citing the controversial social media posts, although Brannigan claimed she had already resigned from the position because she could not give the commission the proper attention.

Following the cancelled meeting, as the crowd milled outside township headquarters, Nareman Taha of Arab American Family Services, with offices in Bridgeview, said “We are disappointed with the trustees of Palos Township but I think our message has been consistent, and so will our actions. We will continue to come back as a community. No matter what faith, what race, no one wants hate in their community. We all stand for caring for each other as one humanity.

“At the end of the day, I’m just surprised a trustee like her is not representing all her constituents,” said Taha. “It’s sad, it breaks my heart that she doesn’t respect (all) her constituents. She doesn’t see that we are generations of Arab Americans who have invested their blood, their time, their effort to build the community and here she is, dismissing us.

“We’re here and we intend to come back,” said Taha.