Dead body found in burned car identified as Orland Park man

A body found in a burned car near Pleasure Lake in Palos Hills has been identified while police continued searching for leads in this case.

A medical examiner last Thursday was able to match dental records to the body and identified the victim as Frank Siwiec, 66, of Orland Park. According to the medical examiner’s office, the cause of death is still pending until further studies.

“Right now our investigation is on hold until the fire marshal’s office can find out how the fire started,” said Traci Hlado, the deputy chief of the Palos Hills Police Department. “Our investigation will proceed after that.”

At about 7 a.m. July 31, police were dispatched to 107th Street just west of Michael Drive to assist the fire department. Upon arrival, police observed a four door vehicle smoldering. Upon further examination of the car, the body was located in the driver’s seat.

Hlado said it did not appear that the car had been involved in a crash.