Law would ban employment discrimination based on religious practices, attire

Photo by Dermot Connolly

State Sen. Jacqueline Collins (D-16th, center at left) and state Rep. Theresa Mah (D-2nd), with other political and religious leaders, met last Thursday outside the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, 7360 W. 93rd St., to urge Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign Senate Bill 1697, prohibiting employment discrimination against people who wear religious garb or hairstyles.

State Sen. Jacqueline Collins (D-16th) brought a group of political and religious leaders together last Thursday at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview to urge Gov. Rauner to sign a bill prohibiting employers from requiring anyone from “forgoing any sincerely held religious practice or attire” to keep or obtain a job.

Collins was the chief sponsor of Senate Bill 1697, which the General Assembly passed and sent to Rauner to sign on June 14. Among those joining her at the press conference were state Rep. Theresa Mah (D-2nd), who sponsored the bill in the House, state Rep. Will Davis (D-30th), Mosque Foundation President Oussama Jammal and Rabbi Michael Belinsky, representing the Chicago Board of Rabbis.

“This bill truly goes to the foundation of our country,” Collins said, sharing a quote from George Washington that, “The United States gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.”

“This country truly was built by immigrants and slaves,” said Collins. “The government’s role is to protect all Americans from discrimination, regardless of their ethnicity or race or faith.

“Fighting prejudice is never as simple as getting a bill signed into law,” Collins added. “It requires all of us to push for a democracy that lives up to founding principles. But prohibiting discrimination--protecting opportunity and supporting each American’s God-given rights – is the first step. This is legislation that we need now more than ever.”

Mah explained that the bill amends the Illinois Human Rights Act, making it a violation for an employer “to impose as a condition of obtaining or retaining employment any term or condition that requires a person to violate or forgo a sincerely held practice of his or her religion including the wearing of any attire, clothing, or facial hair in accordance with the requirements of his or her religion.”

“The First Amendment of the United States Constitution is clear that our country is meant to be a place with freedom of religion and cultural customs,” said Mah. “We all come from different backgrounds and choose to worship how we please. Despite existing laws, it was important to have more specific laws to protect against loss of employment or employment opportunities. We need to call upon our fellow citizens to support it, as well as our representatives, and urge Gov. Rauner to sign it.

“Everyone has a right to be free of from discrimination in the workplace. We are not looking for preferential treatment, but fair treatment,” said Jammal.

“This is a bill we can support because it is not just to protect against discrimination, but it celebrates the religious diversity of this country. It is a celebration of America. It makes it open to everyone. This is a positive thing,” said Belinsky. “Wearing a kippa, like I do, is usually not a problem. But I think it is unfortunate that anyone should be singled out for their hair or garb.”

“There is a real sensibility to the bill too, regarding health and safety issues,” said Belinsky, referring to wording in the bill that states, “dress codes or grooming policies that include restrictions related to the maintenance of workplace safety or food sanitation are not prohibited.”

“Dr., Martin Luther King said we should judge individuals on their character, not by the clothes that they wear or how they fix their hair,” said Davis.

The press conference coincidentally was held the same week as controversial comments made by Palos Township Trustee Sharon Brannigan regarding Muslims moving into the community, allegedly without documentation, led to calls for her to step down.

“It is regrettable that a person like her, in a district that is quite diverse, would make such bigoted, baseless comments,” said Jammal. “She unfairly targeted a community that has done a lot economically for this area, building businesses and nice homes. We have some of the best doctors in the Chicago area.”

Sara Hamdan, a community organizer with Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN) on Chicago’s Southwest Side, was also at the press conference.

“We’re moving in the right direction with any legislation like that that can protect people of faith from discrimination,” said Hamdan afterward.

Bridgeview resident Rifqa Falaneh, an intern with state Rep. Juliana Stratton (D-5th), represented Stratton at the press conference.

“I’m a part of this community,” said Falaneh, who, like Hamdan, wears a hijab. “As a college student, I don’t feel I have been discriminated against in the workplace yet. But if it happens, it is good to know this legislation is there.”