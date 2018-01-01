Evergreen Park approves liquor license for pizza restaurant near new plaza center

The Evergreen Park Village Board approved a request from a pizza restaurant for a Class E liquor license that will allow the business to serve wine and beer on their premises in the new plaza center near 97th and Western Avenue.

MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC was approved for the liquor license during the Evergreen Park Village Board meeting on Monday night.

Also approved was an ordinance amending the village’s municipal code to include the additional Class E liquor license, increasing the number by one. Pappy’s Restaurant, located on 95th Street, also holds a Class E license.

On another matter, the board agreed to move forward with an LED lighting program in 2018 supported in part by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which will contribute $500,000 towards the total cost of $900,000.

Mayor James Sexton said the public works department will explore the various levels of light power to determine what will be the best strength for the lights that will be installed throughout the village.

The board also heard a preview presentation from Eligo, the electrical aggregation supplier of electricity in the village. Owners Dennis Brennan and Bob Streit presented a brief overview of new options in 2018 and 2019. Currently, the village has a contract with Eligo effective through May, 2018.

Sexton stated that the village had entered an agreement with Eligo about five years ago that resulted in saving millions of dollars for the residents.

“But we are not making a decision on this tonight, we are just gathering information which the board will review so we can make an informed decision at our next meeting,” said Sexton.

Several payments requested by Public Works Director Bill Lorenz were approved including $23,450 to Environmental Cleansing Corp. for the demolition of the building at 3000 W. 95th St.; and $88,900 to O’Connor Landscaping for planter boxes on 98th Street, near the new Carson’s store.

Final payments were made to Melcor Roofing in the amount of $116,185 for the roofing project at the Bliss building; $74,975 to Lyons and Penner Electric for fiber run conduit at 91st and Kedzie; and $38,599 to Novotony Engineering for miscellaneous projects.

Sexton also recognized the Evergreen Park Theater Group for its recent performance of “Give My Regards to Broadway.” He also lauded village staffer, Glenn Pniewski, for his work with the theater group throughout the year.