Worth residents share concerns about rats

Last year, some Worth residents complained about seeing coyotes. But this spring, some other residents are voicing displeasure about what they claim is another problem – an outbreak of rats.

The subject of seeing the rodents in greater numbers was brought up during the public comment portion of the Worth Village Board meeting on April 18. The subject provided for a lively discussion.

Worth residents Izzy Oliva and Kim Krawczyk, who live in the area of 108th Street and Ridgeland Avenue, and Jack McGrath, who owns an apartment building on Nagle Avenue, addressed the board with graphic descriptions of their battle with rats.

Krawczyk asked if there was anything the village could do to help?

“My morning starts with my husband going out to kill the rats caught in the traps we have bought. I see them running across my driveway during the day. It is terrible. What can the village do to stop this?”

Mayor Mary Werner responded that the village has distributed brochures advising residents on what to do to prevent the increasing population of rats, such as cleaning up dog waste, which attracts the rodents.

“We don’t need brochures,” Krawczyk responded. “We are looking for a plan of action from the village. Can’t code enforcement officers go to personal properties to see if dog waste is being cleaned up? Can you make some decision on this and present it at the next board meeting? If you can’t do anything, our only option is to leave the village.”

Oliva added that Chicago Ridge dealt with its recent rat problem but the result was that they had driven them out and now they are in Worth.

“I have spent $200 on traps, bags and gloves in dealing with this. Something needs to be done,” Oliva said.

McGrath stated that he had complained two months ago to the village about the growing problem of rats near the apartment building he owns, but nothing had been done.

“We will be in these neighborhoods tomorrow to investigate this,” said Werner.

During the board meeting, the trustees voted to approve two payments, including a one-year agreement with Hearne & Associates, P.C. for audit services for the village’s fiscal year ending April 30, 2017 in the amount of $25,800 and $14,980 to Straightline Landscaping for work to be performed at the Metra Station.

In other business, the board deferred action on a request for a business license for AR Oil Inc., 11458 S. Harlem Ave., in order to obtain further information.