SXU's Birth to 3 program to continue in Evergreen Park

The Evergreen Park Board of Trustees granted a request from St. Xavier University to renew its lease for property at 9549 S. Homan Ave. during the April 3 meeting.

The university first leased that location last year. The property is used for programs for children from infant to 3 years of age.

Mayor James Sexton stated that the program and the agreement with St. Xavier University have worked very well during the last year.

“We have no problem in granting a second-year lease,” he said.

The SXU Birth to Three program offers free screenings, play groups, field trips and parent support for preschool readiness. In addition to Evergreen Park, the facility serves families in the communities of Oak Lawn and Alsip. For further information on the program, families may call (773) 941-5708 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Looking ahead on the 2017 calendar, the board also took action on a resolution approving the 49th Annual Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 3. The vote was unanimous, Sexton said.

“Please don’t ask me why it is on the 3rd. It’s not my call,” he said, laughing.

In the public forum portion of the meeting, Sexton commended the men and women serving in the village’s police department for their recent work in apprehending a suspect fleeing from robberies in Chicago, Merrionette Park and Mount Greenwood. The Evergreen Park officers and the K-9 unit found the suspect hiding in a garage in the village.

“Our department is to be commended for their excellent work and cooperation with the officers from the other communities” Sexton said. “We have a terrific relationship with both the police and fire departments of our neighboring towns.”

Trustee Mary Keane added that she wanted to thank the village’s fire department members for their kindness and compassion in dealing with her neighbors who had suffered a devastating fire several days prior to the board meeting.

“In the midst of their trauma, they took the time to tell me how wonderful the department was in trying to save their home and how they followed through the day after the fire to check on how they were doing,” said Keane.

A member of the audience, who said he lives on the 9800 block of South Avers Avenue, also praised the fire department for their work during a recent house fire at his neighbor’s house.

“Within a couple of hours, they had the fire out and the site cleaned up. You couldn’t even tell anything had happened there,” he said. ‘They were very efficient and competent.”

In other action, business certificates were approved for Prime Plus Pharmacy, 2955 W. 95th St., Suite 100, and a beauty shop, Happy Shear’s Salon, at 3510 W. 95th St.