Evergreen Park has green light to buy animal hospital

Photo by Joe Boyle

The Evergreen Park Animal Hospital, 3000 W. 95th St., will close by July 1 to make way for additional parking for Wu’s House Grill and Sushi Restaurant, which is in the process of being built next door.

Evergreen Park Mayor James Sexton said he has a contract, signed and sealed.

“I now have a signed contact in my hand and we are ready to move,” said Sexton, who was delighted to receive the signed paper that will allow for the demolition of the Evergreen Park Animal Hospital. This means that additional parking for the Wu’s House Hibachi Grill and Sushi Restaurant, which is currently under construction at 95th and Sacramento Avenue.

Sexton thought the purchase of the animal hospital was a done deal over a month ago. He was under the impression that the owner of the animal hospital, Dr. Roy Hubert, DVM, had agreed to the proposal. The mayor was so confident that an announcement was made at the Dec. 19 Evergreen Park Village Board meeting that that the purchase had been made.

But Hubert called The Reporter office a few days later to say that nothing is final.

“We have not signed anything or made any agreements,” Hubert said. “The village approached us a couple of months ago. The mayor asked us if we wanted to sell.”

This had the mayor perplexed because he told The Reporter that it was just a matter of the attorneys going over some paper work. He said it was nothing out of the ordinary.

Since then, the mayor has had a couple of conversations with Hubert to clear up any misunderstandings. Hubert acknowledged that he had talked to the mayor and made it clear that he wants to stay in Evergreen Park.

“I’m not 100 percent sure I want to do this,” added Hubert. “We have several other animal hospitals a few minutes away from us. I just don’t want to make a decision in which we lose our business.”

His initial concern was when his customers first dropped in after the story appeared detailing the sale. The customers were wondering if he was going to close. Hubert assured them he wasn’t.

But since signing the contract, Hubert has been looking for another location. His goal is to remain in Evergreen Park.

“I haven’t had much more to say on this since then,” Sexton said. “But I do know a customer came by and asked him if he was going to stay (in Evergreen Park) and he said yeah. I hope he does.”

The board had approved the ordinance for the real estate contract for the purchase of the Evergreen Park Animal Hospital, 3000 W. 95th St., at a cost of $400,000. Hubert was not present at the December meeting.

“I’m still open and we will continue to remain open,” said Hubert. “I’ve told the village that I want to remain (here).”

Hubert and his staff are required to be out of the animal hospital by July 1, according to the agreement.

Sexton said he had previously suggested to Hubert that he would assist in keeping his animal hospital in the village.

“Absolutely, we would like to have him remain here,” said Sexton. “They have been here a long time. I didn’t know if he wanted to go on. I’m glad that he wants to reopen and stay here.”

The mayor said the foundation for Wu’s had been laid down at the location, which was once a furniture store.

“The walls will have to be put up,” Sexton said. “They have been working hard, and weather permitting, it could be up in about six months.”

Hubert said that his years of service for the Evergreen Park Animal Hospital dates back to 1969. The Evergreen Park Animal Hospital first opened in 1950.

The Evergreen Park Animal Hospital has been at its current location since the 1980s. Hubert’s animal hospital was once located at 98th and Western Avenue. The Plaza developers owned the land around the hospital and the village intervened to work out a deal with Hubert for the property.