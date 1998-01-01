Lipinski talks Trump, challenges ahead

Photo by Dermot Connolly

Cong. Dan Lipinski (D-3rd) responds to a question about his support for the First Amendment Defense Act during his town hall meeting on Saturday morning at Oak Lawn Community High School

Cong. Dan Lipinski (D-3rd) fielded a variety of questions and engaged in some spirited discussion with constituents at a crowded town hall meeting on Saturday morning at Oak Lawn Community High School.

Several people challenged him on his stances in favor of defunding Planned Parenthood, the Affordable Care Act, and issues involving Israel, First Amendment rights, and immigration.

“There is both a lot of excitement and anxiety looking toward the inauguration of Donald Trump as our next president,” said Lipinski, who was sworn in last Tuesday to his seventh term in office.

“I’m hoping we do have a comprehensive infrastructure bill,” said Lipinski. “There seems to be some backpedaling on this [from Trump] but I’m going to keep the pressure on. It will help everyone greatly. The better we can move goods around, the better it is for everyone.”

“We know our economy is not as good as it needs to be,” said Lipinski, outlining two new bills he will be introducing to address the situation. He said one bill would “close loopholes” in the existing Buy American rules for the federal government. Another is aimed at helping military personnel get the training needed to qualify for good jobs when they leave the service.

Asked about checks and balances in a government with a Republican president with majorities in the House and Senate, Lipinski said, “Congress needs to step up and make sure that there are those checks and balances.”

Lipinski added that he would consider Trump’s proposals on a case-by-case basis rather than opposing everything automatically.

“I get a lot of criticism for not always going along with the Democratic leadership, and I hope the Republicans in Congress don’t blindly follow Trump either,” he said.

He expressed concern that Republicans are being fearful of being attacked in tweets by Trump if they do go against him.

“My biggest concern is foreign policy, because that is the area the president has the most direct control,” said Lipinski. “I am also concerned about moves toward deregulation. Is there any truth to there being overregulation? Yes, but not to the extent they are saying, certainly not with the environment.”

He also asserted that Trump’s tax reform proposals would “blow up the deficit.”

Several people challenged him on his support for defunding Planned Parenthood, as well as his co-sponsorship of the First Amendment Defense Act during the previous Congress. Lipinski was the only Democrat to sign on as a sponsor of the First Amendment Defense Act, and said he did so because he felt it would prevent religious organizations from losing their tax-exempt status for opposing gay marriage.

“I think it is important that we defend religious organizations. It’s important that organizations don’t have the federal government coming in and giving them orders.”

But several men and women said the bill would allow religious organizations to withhold numerous services, including health care, from gay married couples and their families.

“The problem is that it would allow policies that would discriminate against people. Illinois already has the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1998, so this law is unnecessary and goes too far,” said one man.

Lipinski said the bill in question died with the old Congress. When asked to promise not to co-sponsor another similar bill, he declined, saying he would have to wait until he saw it.

“There is not even a bill yet. There are all kinds of shades of gray,” said Lipinski, pledging instead to discuss the issue with any constituent before co-sponsoring such a bill.

He was also criticized for his support for defunding Planned Parenthood, which he called “the biggest abortion provider in the country.” While some in the crowd shouted that abortions only account for three percent of the services provided, others shouted “stand your ground.”

He said funding taken from Planned Parenthood would be given to other non-profits that provide other women’s health services. “Maybe we can invest in our community healthcare centers,” he said.

A Jewish woman who said her grandfather’s family was killed in the Holocaust thanked Lipinski for “coming out against Steve Bannon,” referring to President-elect Trump’s chief strategist, and leader of the “alt-right” movement. “I know you’re stridently anti-choice. But given that the Hyde amendment is in place and Planned Parenthood cannot use federal funds for abortions, why should it be defunded?”

She asked if he had polled his constituents to see if they support his stance. “No, I haven’t taken a poll. I oppose abortion because science tells us that life begins at conception,” he said.

Lipinski said he voted against the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” but opposes Republican efforts to repeal it without having anything to replace it. “It needs to be fixed. It has done some good. I totally understand about having pre-existing conditions,” he said, pointing out that he is a diabetic.

Turning to immigration issues, Lipinski said, “I support strong border security. If that means some form of a wall, so be it. I have always been in favor of that.”

But he rejected Trump’s claim that Mexico will pay for it. “Mexico is not going to pay us anything. That was a ridiculous statement,” he said.

“This might surprise you, but I believe that there is a likelihood that Donald Trump is the president who does comprehensive immigration reform,” Lipinski told his audience. “But first we need to secure our borders.”

He said he opposed deporting undocumented people using information they submitted to get legal status under the Dream Act for those who entered the country illegally as minors.

“I believe the DREAMers will be taken care of,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out what we need to have internal enforcement,” he said, asserting that 40 percent of illegals have overstayed visas. “I think the ones who are working but not taking jobs from Americans should be allowed to stay. Donald Trump said we would go after the two million who have become criminals.

“Stay tuned. Let’s see where this all goes,” he said.