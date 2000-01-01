Retiring Worth police officer is honored for 22 years of service

Submitted photo

The Worth Village Board honored police officer Jim Kaczmark (fourth from left) during the Jan. 3 board meeting on his retirement. Congratulating and joining Kaczmark were (from left) trustees Rich Dziedzic, Pete Kats, Colleen McElroy, Mayor Mary Werner, Village Clerk Bonnie Price, and trustees Warren Soldan and Kevin Ryan.

Worth Police Officer Jim Kaczmark, also known as “Officer Kaz,” was feted during the Jan. 3 village board meeting on his retirement. A large smile crossed his face when he received a watch as a token of the administration’s appreciation.

“This is kind of bittersweet,” said Mark Micetich, Worth police chief. “He’s been with us for over 22 years. During that time he became full-time in the year 2000 and promoted to squad leader last year. During his time though here, he’s had two stints in the detective division, was part of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, also Southwest Major Case Unit, and was also a member of the Fifth District SWAT Team.”

On behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police, Sgt. Robert Petersen also presented Kaczmark, who began working as a Worth police officer in 1994, with a shadow box of his patches and badges commemorating his accomplishments throughout his entire career.

“There’s not a police officer in this building that doesn’t have skin in the game here,” said Kaczmark to a room that was filled with officers in and out of uniform as well as his family. “And I just want to commend all my brothers and sisters in blue for all they’ve done for me. They’ve had my back, they made sure I went home every night to my family, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Kaczmark personally thanked the village board for the opportunity and honor of being an officer representing the Village of Worth. He individually thanked Mayor Mary Werner. “She has been 100 percent behind the police department as well as this entire board,” said Kaczmark.

“Bonnie Price will do anything for anybody. She is the unofficial member of everyone’s family and I thank you for everything you’ve done for me,” said Kaczmark, offering his gratitude to the village clerk.

The meeting wrapped up with a business owner’s public comment on parking restrictions. He expressed the need for 90-minute parking as stated in the parking ordinance that was adopted in 2005. The signs that are located near his business on 111th Street state 60-minute parking and motorcycle parking only.

Werner said that she understands that the situation is confusing and has plans to contact the Illinois Department of Transportation to look into the state road restrictions in order to amend the ordinance to 90-minute parking.